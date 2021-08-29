LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LIXIL stock remained flat at $$56.40 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273. LIXIL has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36.

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

