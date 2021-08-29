Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.39 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.