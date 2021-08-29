Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) versus TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head-To-Head Review

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.74 -$35.45 million $0.03 891.33 TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Global Alternatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Volatility and Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

