Loki Price Tops $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

