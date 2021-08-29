Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Centene worth $47,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

