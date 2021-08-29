Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $52,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

