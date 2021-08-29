Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.12 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2,096.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,781 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Advance Auto Parts worth $31,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,320,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

AAP traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 675,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

