Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.82 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

