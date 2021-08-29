Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $39.87 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $39,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,806. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

