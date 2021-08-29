Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,395 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

