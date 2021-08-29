LSV Asset Management Acquires 178,600 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $52,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.