LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,439 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.96% of The Aaron’s worth $30,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

