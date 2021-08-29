LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751,693 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $44,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after acquiring an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 834,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $194.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

