LSV Asset Management Has $41.75 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Medical Properties Trust worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

