LSV Asset Management Purchases 200 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of CACI International worth $37,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $1,757,447. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $257.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

