LSV Asset Management Sells 26,300 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.32% of Lumen Technologies worth $47,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

