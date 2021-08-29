LSV Asset Management Sells 356,215 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356,215 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,288.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 206,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $52.43 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

