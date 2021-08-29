M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $325,341.90 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

