Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 458,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 606% from the average daily volume of 64,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

