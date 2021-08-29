MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the July 29th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 35,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
