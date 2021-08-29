MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the July 29th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 35,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $8,342,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 176,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.