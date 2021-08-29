MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 208,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

