MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

