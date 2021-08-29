Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $384.35 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

