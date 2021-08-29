Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.54. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

