Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.54. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

