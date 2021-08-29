Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.69. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.