MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,043. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.