MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,043. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.