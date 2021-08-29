Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $36.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.21.
MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 1,276,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 4.82.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
