Matthew Jenusaitis Acquires 1,300 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Matthew Jenusaitis purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HJLI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HJLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

