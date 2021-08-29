Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 41,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

MXIM stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

