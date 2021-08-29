Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 19,070 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188,176. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

