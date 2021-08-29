Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,543 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,648. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

