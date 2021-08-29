Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

