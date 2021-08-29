Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $711.92. 13,833,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $677.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

