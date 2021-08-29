Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.