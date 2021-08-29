Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 113,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

