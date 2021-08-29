Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MBGNF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. Med BioGene has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

Med BioGene Company Profile

Med BioGene, Inc operates as a life science company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical laboratory diagnostic tests. It focuses on managing the license and rights for GeneFx Lung, prognostic genomic-based test for non-small-cell lung cancer. The company was founded on April 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

