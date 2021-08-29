MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.47 Million

Brokerages predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report sales of $161.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.46 million and the highest is $161.49 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $694.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.37 million to $694.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $885.23 million, with estimates ranging from $869.85 million to $900.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million.
In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,751. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $13,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.71. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Featured Story: Straddles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.