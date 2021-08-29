Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 280 ($3.66).

LON:MDC opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.77. Mediclinic International has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

