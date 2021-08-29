MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.32

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 5869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.
The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84.
In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $81,000.
MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.