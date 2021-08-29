MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.32

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 5869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

