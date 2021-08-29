Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,321 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

GPN stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.