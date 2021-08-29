Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 7,039 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.18. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $138.60.

