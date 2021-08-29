Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 39,680 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

INDY stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

