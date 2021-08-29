MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $29.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. 253,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,148. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,643.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

