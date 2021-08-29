MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 574.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 10.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $85,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,643.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.