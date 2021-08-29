Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 997,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,696. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $933.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.