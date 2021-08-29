Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.23.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,970 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.