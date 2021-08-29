Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 29th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRAF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $50.07 on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

