Michael Cruse Acquires 2,500 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) VP Michael Cruse purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $18,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

