Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20.

On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20.

Shares of NET opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

