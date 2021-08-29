Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the July 29th total of 786,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $316,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $1,102,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. 99,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

